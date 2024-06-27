Swedish Groove Metal Titans TRANSPORT LEAGUE Sign With Black Lodge Records

After a three-year hiatus, Swedish groove metal legends Transport League are storming back into the spotlight with their explosive new album, We Are Satan's People.

Set to be released on October 4, 2024 under the mighty Black Lodge Records, this, the band's 11th studio masterpiece, is set to shatter expectations and reinforce their profound influence on the metal scene. Pre-save / pre-order your copy now at this location.

Transport League's return marks a significant milestone in their storied career, promising fans a blend of their signature groove metal sound with fresh, innovative elements. We Are Satan's People is a testament to the band's enduring talent and passion for metal, showcasing their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots.

Tracklisting:

"Possessed"

"Unkill Crash"

"Hollowed Victory"

"Primate Apeshit"

"Bodies Recede"

"Cosmo Death"

"Grind You Down"

"Danger Of Death"

"Wreck"

"Vicious Claim"

"Dog Tags"

Catch Transport League live at the following shows:

August

9 - Malmö, Sweden - Malmö Festivalen Headline

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Rust

September

6 - Gbg, Sweden - Belsepub-Musikens Hus

October

16 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

17 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus

18 - Berlin, Germany - Wild At Heart

19 - Hannover, Germany - Sub Kultur

For further details, visit Transport League on Facebook.

(Photo: Patric Ullaeus)