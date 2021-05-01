Swedish Thrashers LEACH Stream New "Serenade" Video

If it’s burly, melodic, and fits together perfectly, it’s probably from Sweden. Leach certainly fall into the above categories, and their warts-and-all style of thrash 'n' roll is just begging for a throwdown.

Lovely Light Of Life is their third major rodeo and, straight out of the gate, it's a thrash, hardcore and rock 'n' roll mission statement. Leach have established a style and sound which is wholly theirs and makes them stand out from the crowd. Lovely Light Of Life will be released worldwide on May 21st on the American label, Brutal Records. A video for the song "Serenade" has just been issued.

The record features a varied yet cohesive collection of relentlessly chugging grooves and anthemic riffs carved out of the foundation of rock itself. The band is anything but a one-trick pony and has a distinctive knack of using dynamic changes and sonic shifts to keep listeners captivated. Leach know how to get the pit started and can keep their audience hooked in until the very last track.

To top it off, the production strikes a perfect balance between crisp and rough-'n'-ready - a tip to the skills of Christian Silver at Studiomega (Arch Enemy, Kreator, Soilwork, Dragonforce).

Lovely Light Of Life also includes a bonus track, “D.O.D”, featuring Soilwork vocalist Björn “Speed” Strid – a fact that the band is clearly delighted with. "Getting Björn to feature on one of our songs is of course a big deal. Us growing up in Sweden, Soilwork were such a big influence on us — still are. And Björn, being the pro he is, absolutely nailed it on the first try. Stoked to have him on one of our songs and definitely something we now can check off our bucket list."

Coming from such a rich music scene as Sweden's, a band cannot help but take some influence from their forefathers. In this case, the insistent energy of Raised Fist, the rock 'n' roll parts of latter-day Entombed, and the infectious melodies of The Haunted are all evident in Leach's sound. The US also gets a look in, with Hatebreed’s snarling bravado and the thrash-fest of Exodus and Nuclear Assault all figuring into the melting pot.

Tracklisting:

“Prelude”

“Serenade (For The Broken Brave)”

“Carry The Stigma”

“Trench Walk”

“Scorched Earth Tactics”

“Aniara”

“True North”

“Down For Counting”

“Vultures”

“Gaslighting”

“Sweet Blasphemy”

“D.O.D.” (Feat. Björn “Speed” Strid) (Bonus Track)

“D.O.D.” video: