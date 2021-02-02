SYGNAL TO NOISE, THE JEFF CARLSON BAND Featured On Streaming For Vengeance On February 6th

BraveWords returns with our Streaming For Vengeance livestream on Saturday, February 6 at 3:33 PM EST with a double dose of rock ‘n’ roll from Sygnal To Noise and The Jeff Carlson Band!

Sygnal To Noise comments: "Sygnal To Noise is honored and excited to be a part of this live streaming event on the esteemed music publication Bravewords.com. Join us on February 6 at 3:33 PM EST for a sneak peak of some of our new material and an exclusive interview."

Sygnal To Noise, a melodic hard rock band, was founded in February of 2013 by frontman, Coopa, a singer/songwriter and veteran of the New England music scene.

Their mission is to help bring rock ‘n’ roll to modern fans and back to its former glory on mainstream radio once again. Sygnal To Noise has been greatly inspired and influenced by bands like Queen, KISS, Alice Cooper and David Bowie, for their showmanship and visuals with a blend of such bands as Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam for their songwriting and vocal styles.

Having the perfect blend of creativity and diverse talent; Breanne (Breezy) Powell on bass, Christopher Skehan on guitar, Dave Pike on guitar and Nick Coffin on drums; and their combined creative process, passion and vision is what pushes their focus and drive for the future of rock ‘n’ roll.

The band has a large interactive visual live performance, with visual art, as well as cameras and stage effects, to help immerse the audience into the music. This combination creates a more fulfilling visual and audio live experience.

Founder and frontman, Coopa's personal inspiration came from rock ‘n’ roll greats such as Queen, KISS, Bowie, Prince, Mötley Crüe, and Marilyn Manson for their visual showmanship as well as many of the great bands of the ‘90s era, for their song writing.

Coopa honed his guitar skills over the years and has made him a well-rounded musician and songwriter you hear today.

The Jeff Carlson Band comments on the livestream: “This show captures us doing our first live stream show. It was a lot of fun, but due to the fact that it was a livestream, we really had to dig deep to try and capture the energy of a live show with no audience. We had fun doing it, and hope you guys have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Special thanks to Michael Brandvold and BraveWords for having us! This is for you guys - the fans! Cheers!”

For fans of Tesla, Journey, KISS, Dokken, there are plenty of influences to describe what these guys are all about. The band delivers a high dosage of hooks with their melodic hard rock style that taps into the glory days of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and pulls that energy into the new millennium. With heavy guitars, high energy melodies and a heart pounding backbeat, JCB blast the arena rock style into the spotlight and into the ears of today's hard rock fans. The Jeff Carlson Band was born in 2018, but Jeff, Robbie Wolf (Guitar) and Cory Kay (Bass) had been playing together since 1998 under the band name of Liquid Skye. Todd Turgeon was recruited on drums and the Jeff Carlson Band was born. In the short time that the band has been together, they have shared the stage with the likes of Lita Ford, Bon Jovi's Phil X and The Drills, Faster Pussycat, Bang Tango, Firehouse, Jack Russell's Great White,Tora Tora, Electric Radio Kings, Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate and coming in 2021 a support slot with the mighty Tesla.

You can watch Streaming For Vengeance on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more on Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.