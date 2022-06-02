Symphonic Rock Legends RENAISSANCE Feat. ANNIE HASLAM To Launch The Legacy Fall Tour 2022

This fall, Renaissance will be back on tour with a string of dates culminating at Town Hall, NYC on October 29. The band, which celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019, is widely recognized for its integration of rock and classical music, the use of a full symphony orchestra, and the 5-octave voice of lead singer, Annie Haslam.

Renaissance secured its place on the world stage with a top ten hit “Northern Lights” and performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall in London and Carnegie Hall in New York each with full orchestra ‘live’ on stage. An album release from one of the Carnegie Hall concerts is considered a staple among fans of symphonic rock to this day.

As its title suggests, the tour this year will highlight the career of Annie Haslam in celebration of her 75th birthday this June. Six of the shows will include the Renaissance Chamber Orchestra, comprised of ten hand picked orchestral musicians, that made its debut with Renaissance in 2017.

The band and orchestra will be playing a unique line up of selections that will include Annie Haslam’s favorite Renaissance classics alongside favorites from her many solo recordings. Much of the music from these shows will be performed for the first time with orchestral arrangements. The group plans to release a double CD in 2023 from recordings captured during the tour.

Tour dates:

October

19 - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

20 - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

21 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

26 - Center for the Arts of Homer - Homer, NY

27 - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall - Troy, NY

28- The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

9 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

January

28 - Feb. 2 - On the Blue Cruise 2023 - Miami Gardens, FL

(Top photo - Esa Ahola; Band photo - Richard Barnes)