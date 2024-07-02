Symphonic Rock Pioneers RENAISSANCE Feat. ANNIE HASLAM Announce US Dates For "In Gratitude" Farewell Tour

Renaissance, the legendary symphonic rock band featuring Annie Haslam, will be back in the US playing select dates from October 17 through October 31. This will mark 54 years since the formation of the band and its 16th consecutive year of touring since its reactivation in 2009.

Renaissance leader and vocalist Annie Haslam remarked that, “We are very proud but sad to announce our ‘In Gratitude’ Farewell Tour. Where did the time go? Looking back over the years, I believe we have made history in the worlds of progressive and symphonic rock.”

The upcoming shows will include stunning arrangements of “Ocean Gypsy,” “Northern Lights,” “Forever Changing,” “Mother Russia,” “Carpet Of The Sun,” “Ashes Are Burning” and other favorite classics. Ms. Haslam will be joined on stage by long-time musical associate Rave Tesar on piano, along with Mark Lambert on guitars/vocals, Geoffrey Langley on keyboards/vocals, Frank Pagano on drums, percussion/vocals, and John Galgano on bass.

Annie Haslam noted that, “Performing with Renaissance since 1971 has been my whole life. I still love singing these unique, surreal, dramatic and romantic songs and pairing up with some of the finest orchestras in the world. All of this was born from the music of Michael Dunford, John Tout, Terry Sullivan and Jon Camp combined with the emotional and poetic words of Betty Thatcher. Our music has filled the hearts and minds of many thousands of fans around the world. It started for me, with a dream from my childhood that ended in this miracle called Renaissance! Rave Tesar, is an extraordinary man and musician I have worked with in my solo band since 1989 and with Renaissance since 2009. He has also been a very big help in keeping the band 'alive'! Some very talented musicians have stepped into our band, and their devotion and hard work have added to the band’s touring longevity and personality.”

Renaissance is a band with a rich history unique unto themselves as progressive rock pioneers who rose from the ashes of the seminal UK rock band, The Yardbirds. Acclaimed for their unique blending of progressive rock with classical and symphonic influences, the band's career has spanned fifty plus years spearheaded by the 5-octave voice of Annie Haslam and the masterful songwriting skills of Michael Dunford, John Tout, Jon Camp and Terry Sullivan. They are widely considered to be the band that most successfully and routinely utilized the sound of a full orchestra in their recordings.

The band has toured throughout the world and has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Chorale Society. Renaissance had a top ten hit in the UK with their song “Northern Lights” that still demands airplay to this day.

Renaissance: In Gratitude Farewell Tour 2024

October

17 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

18 - Lewis A. Swyer Theatre at the Egg - Albany, NY

19 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

20 - City Winery Boston - Boston, MA

23 - The Theater at Innovation Square - Rochester, NY

24 - Center for the Arts of Homer - Homer, NY

25 - The Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ

26 - Lansdowne Theater - Lansdowne, PA

29 - Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, IL

30 - Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, IL

(Top photo by Joe Shaeffer)