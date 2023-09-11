SYMPHONY OF HEAVEN Release New Single "In Anger's Midst"

Symphony Of Heaven has released their new single "In Anger's Midst". With a sound that also leans into melodic blackened death realms, the band delivers a dynamic and powerful track.

The band talks about the new single: "'In Anger’s Midst' is about going through such a dark time in one’s life that you feel on the verge of being out of control, lost, and that if you don’t get yourself out of that hole you’ll regret what you might do or become."

The track also fits into the band's pseudo-historical world that bleeds through their music; the lore of Ordo Aurum, a pseudo-historical Christian Order. Within this realm the lyrics of the song come from a document written by Grandmaster Nicolaus Farel, in 1919 after the death of his parents and family to the Spanish Flu in Europe. The surviving document has recently been uncovered, having been kept in the London Lodge until this time.

"Symphony Of Heaven's philosophy is rooted and exists within a Christian worldview and mindset, as the majority of our members have been Christians," explains the band. "Our lyrics have always tried to deal with the dark realities of life on this earth, yet with hope at the end."