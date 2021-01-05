SYNLAKROSS Release New Single “The Last Day Of Eris”

SynlakrosS has released a new single called "The Last Day Of Eris", taken from their new album 0K4M1, which will be released internationally very soon.

The title of this new album is formed by the acronym 0M4K1, whose pronunciation in English is Zero Em Four Kei One.

"The Last Day Of Eris" is the third song on the album and talks about the last day of the planet Eris.

It’s a suicide mission to which 0K4M1 has been assigned to try to save the planet from destruction…but the mission failed and 0K4M1 felt all the pain, the suffering, all the destruction and the deaths as if they were his own. The video has been created by Patricia Pons, vocalist of the band, and the music by Facundo Novo at Novo Studios.

The band states:

“The album is a message sent by creature 0K4M1, and you are the one who receives this message to millions of light years away. Like a message in a bottle. At the end of the listening, you should choose if you want to keep it a secret, or if you want to share it with others. And who is 0K4M1? 0K4M1 is a creature created by humans from a synthetic embryo and alien DNA. Created to be a lethal weapon, the new antichrist. Before dying, he decides to record his experience vital and share it with everyone who receives this message. Because maybe your experience can alleviate the existential pain and suffering of the listener."

They have also released new merchandising targeting fans who are isolated or quarantined at home, including items such as blankets in their store. They also have advanced some elements of the presale of the album. Check out the store here.