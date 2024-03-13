T.M. STEVENS - Funk-Rock Bass Legend Who Worked With STEVE VAI, JAMES BROWN, TINA TURNER, BILLY JOEL And More Passes At Age 72

Guitar World is reporting that funk-rock bass legend T.M. Stevens has passed away at age 72.

Performance artist/musician Carrie Beehan – who wrote on social media that Stevens had been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs late last month – announced the news on her Facebook page. The New Zealander previously performed with Stevens under the name Trysette and has been one of several musician friends who appears to have continued to support him after his dementia diagnosis in 2017.

"July 27, 1951 – March 10, 2024, Thomas Michael Stevens (T.M Stevens) – I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved T.M. this evening at 10 p.m.," Beehan wrote on Facebook on March 11th.

Stevens recorded and toured with artists, including James Brown, Nona Hendryx, Dan Hartman, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Little Steven, Tina Turner, Narada Michael Walden, Taylor Dayne, Stevie Salas, and Billy Joel.

He released seven solo albums between 1995 and 2007, and worked extensively with Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Al Pitrelli during that time. Stevens is perhaps best remembered in metal circles for working and touring with Steve Vai for the Sex And Religion album, released in 1993, which also featured Devin Townsend.