TAIPEI HOUSTON Feat. LARS ULRICH's Sons To Release Debut Album In November; "The Middle" Music Video Streaming

Today, two-piece Taipei Houston, comprised of Myles and Layne Ulrich, announce their debut project, Once Bit Never Bored, out November 4 via C3 Records. With the project’s announce, the duo share their newest single, “The Middle”, a track continuing the band’s invigorating sound rooted in sharp drums and voltaic basslines. The track is the first from the band after their electric Lollapalooza performance earlier this summer.

Listen to "The Middle" here, and watch a video for the song below. Pre-order the Once Bit Never Bored album here.

“The Middle” follows the duo’s celebrated debut “As The Sun Sets”, an intoxicatingly thrilling track balancing between a distorted bass and tight, snappy drums briskly breaking for a swift proclamation at the chorus.

Taipei Houston are a duo from the Bay Area in Northern California. Comprised of brothers Myles (drums, guitar) and Layne Ulrich (lead vocals, bass), who play drums and bass respectively, the band was born out of both brothers coming back to their childhood home during the pandemic. They then moved down to Los Angeles, and once able to perform live again, started playing shows throughout Southern California.

On their forthcoming project, Once Bit Never Bored, Taipei Houston viscerally tap into all of the best parts of the last 30 years of rock ‘n’ roll, layering garage rock’s frenetic sparsity with grunge’s fuzzy overdrive, and psych rock’s effortless instrumental sprawl. The band’s megawatt, slinky songs instantly conjure other iconic duos, such as The Kills, Death From Above 1979, and, of course, The White Stripes.

Says the band about the project, “To us, Taipei Houston is about going against the grain in every aspect. We live in a time that is ripe with extremely difficult and confusing challenges. Technology grips the world more and more, politics have become so polarized, we are heading towards climate disaster. This music is born and bred out of the contemporary, buzzing digital anxiety we all experience, and how we can try to escape those feelings - even for a second.”

Taipei Houston recently played Reading & Leeds Festival are set to play Austin City Limits this year, in addition to their own headlining shows throughout the US before 2022 is out.

(Photo - Brit O'Brien)