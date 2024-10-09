TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP Feat. JACK BLADES, ERIC MARTIN, MATT SORUM Unleash "Guitar Hero" Single + Teaser Video

Tak Matsumoto Group (TMG) - the internationally acclaimed project formed by guitar virtuoso Tak Matsumoto with Jack Blades (Night Ranger) and Eric Martin (Mr. Big) - has unveiled its new single “Guitar Hero". The track is off their forthcoming new album, TMG II and is accompanied by a teaser video, available below. The album is available digitally today, with the physical CD release slated for December 6.

Tak Matsumoto originally formed TMG in 2004, bringing together rock legends Eric Martin and Jack Blades. Their debut album, TMG I, was a smash hit, topping the Oricon National Chart and spawning the single “Oh Japan – Our Time Is Now”, which became a theme song for Japanese television.

The group embarked on a sold-out tour across Japan, culminating in a legendary finale at the Nippon Budokan. TMG’s blend of Eastern and Western rock influences resonated with fans and critics alike, making them a force to be reckoned with in the world of hard rock.

This new work not only features Matsumoto's solid and delicate guitar playing, but also Eric Martin's vocals, which emotionally sing fantastic melodies, and Jack Blades bass lines, which aggressively liven up the song.

Listening to the album, fans will have the impression that the past 20 years, in which each member has continued to be active, was not a hiatus for the band, but a preparation period for the unique TMG rock sound to gain even more power: a full-fledged 2nd album!

Watch the teaser video for "Guitar Hero":

About the new album, Jack Blades comments: “TMG ll has a fresh and alive feel born out of the friendship and camaraderie that Tak, Eric and I share with each other. Throw in a healthy dose of my good buddy Matt Sorum on drums and you have a hell of a recipe for some seriously kick ass rock n roll. The songs tell the stories, the music rocks the soul, and woven throughout the fabric is the amazing guitar playing of Tak Matsumoto... a true “Guitar Hero”. Enjoy the ride!”

“I was the singer of the Tak Matsumoto group in 2004. We had an incredible experience, writing / recording a heavy melodic hard rock state of the art sounding record that went platinum, sold out tour all over Japan, It was perfect timing and one of the biggest highlights of my life”, states Eric Martin.

“Tak Matsumoto is the guitarist, main composer, producer of B’z!, the best music selling Rock act in Japan! So here we are, 20 years later… This time we have powerhouse drummer Matt Sorum from Guns & Roses /Velvet Revolver/ The Cult and B’z support guitarist / chorus Yukihide ‘YT’ Takiyama to round out the group”, continues Martin. “TMG ll has got a Japanese / American rock feel to it and it’s badass. We are on tour right now in Japan and killing it. I am hanging with the coolest musicians on the planet… Life is good. The record… is really good!”

After a 20-year hiatus, TMG returns with original members Tak Matsumoto (guitarist and member of the Japanese rock superstars B’z), Jack Blades (Night Ranger), and Eric Martin (Mr. Big), reigniting the powerhouse trio’s signature rock sound. Originally launched in 2004, TMG wowed fans worldwide with their unique fusion of hard-hitting rock and oriental influences. Now after two decades, they’re set to do it all again.

“Twenty-one years ago, I met Jack and Eric at The Fillmore in San Francisco. I suggested we collaborate, and that’s how TMG was born. We came together in LA to write our first single, “Oh Japan”, which sparked the creation of our debut album, TMG I, and an incredible tour throughout Japan, ending with a memorable performance at the Budokan. Though we’ve stayed in touch, life pulled us in different directions, and two decades slipped by. In 2022, I reached out with a proposal to reunite.”

“Now, in 2024, TMG has completed our latest album, TMG II, featuring the talented drummer Matt Sorum. We’re excited to share this album, a blend of Japanese and American musical sensibilities. We hope you enjoy it!”, adds Matsumoto.

Buy and listen to TMG II here.

TMG II tracklisting:

"Crash Down Love"

"Eternal Flames" (Feat. Babymetal)

"The Story Of Love" (Feat. Lisa)

"Color In The World"

"Jupiter And Mars"

"My Life"

"Endless Sky"

"Dark Island Woman"

"Faithful Now"

"The Great Divide"

"Guitar Hero"

"Eternal Flames":

The recording lineup for this album includes Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver) on drums, and Yukihide “YT” Takiyama, who is well known for recording and live support for B'z, on guitar and arrangements.

The album opener “Crash Down Love” is impressively catchy and symbolizes the new TMG sound, while “Guitar Hero”, whose lyrics were written by Jack Blades with Tak in mind, may just be the best example of the band's evolved sound.

“I was able to create a truly exciting and convincing piece of work with my wonderful band members,” says Tak. The Japanese metal act Babymetal, appears as a special guest in a killer and groovy dance-metal song called “Eternal Flames” where their duet with Eric Martin is truly unique!

TMG are currently touring in Japan. The full list of tour dates can be found here.

TMG are:

Tak Matsumoto - Guitar

Jack Blades - Bass & Vocal

Eric Martin – Vocal

Matt Sorum - Drums

(Photo - Vermillion)