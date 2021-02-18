TALLAH Release “Cottonmouth” Music Video

Tallah have released a video for "Cottonmouth", a track from their latest album, Matriphagy, released last October via Earache Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"[Redacted]

"No One Should Read This"

"Kungan"

"Overconfidence"

"Placenta"

"L.E.D."

"The Silo"

"We, The Sad"

"Too Quick To Grieve"

"Cottonmouth"

"Murder Seed"

"The Borderline Of Pain"

"Red Light"

Lineup:

Justin Bonitz - Vocals

Max Portnoy - Drums

Derrick Schneider - Guitar

Andrew Cooper - Bass