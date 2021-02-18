TALLAH Release “Cottonmouth” Music Video

February 18, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal tallah max portnoy

Tallah have released a video for "Cottonmouth", a track from their latest album, Matriphagy, released last October via Earache Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"[Redacted]
"No One Should Read This"
"Kungan"
"Overconfidence"
"Placenta"
"L.E.D."
"The Silo"
"We, The Sad"
"Too Quick To Grieve"
"Cottonmouth"
"Murder Seed"
"The Borderline Of Pain"
"Red Light"

“Cottonmouth” video:

"No One Should Read This" video:

"Overconfidence" video:

"We, The Sad" video:

"The Silo" video:

Lineup:

Justin Bonitz - Vocals
Max Portnoy - Drums
Derrick Schneider - Guitar
Andrew Cooper - Bass



