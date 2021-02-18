TALLAH Release “Cottonmouth” Music Video
February 18, 2021, an hour ago
Tallah have released a video for "Cottonmouth", a track from their latest album, Matriphagy, released last October via Earache Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.
Tracklisting:
"[Redacted]
"No One Should Read This"
"Kungan"
"Overconfidence"
"Placenta"
"L.E.D."
"The Silo"
"We, The Sad"
"Too Quick To Grieve"
"Cottonmouth"
"Murder Seed"
"The Borderline Of Pain"
"Red Light"
“Cottonmouth” video:
"No One Should Read This" video:
"Overconfidence" video:
"We, The Sad" video:
"The Silo" video:
Lineup:
Justin Bonitz - Vocals
Max Portnoy - Drums
Derrick Schneider - Guitar
Andrew Cooper - Bass