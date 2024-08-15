TANITH To Tour Europe With LUCIFER And THE NIGHT ETERNAL

New York City's Tanith - Russ Tippins (guitars, vocals), Cindy Maynard (bass, vocals), and Keith Robinson (drums) - have just announced another European tour, kicking off November 1.

“Our tour this fall takes us to some new territories. We can’t wait to play for our fans in those cities as well as at our regular haunts. We are also so excited to share the stage with Lucifer and The Night Eternal. This package is gonna be hard to beat. See you in Europe!“

Tour dates:

November

1 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarok°

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore°

6 - Stuttgart, Germany - Der Schwarze Keiler°

8 - Hildesheim, Germany - Kulturfabrik^

9 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records^

10 - Dresden, Germany - Blauer Salon^

12 - Poznan, Poland - 2Progi^

13 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak Music Club^

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Hybrydy^

15 - Krakow, Poland - Hype Park^

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra^

17 - Salzburg, Austria - Rock House^

19 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club^

20 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge^

21 - Freiburg, Germany - Artik^

22 - Köln, Germany - Club Volta^

23 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60^

24 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - The Jack°

^ with Lucifer & The Night Eternal

° headline

Tanith released their latest album, Voyage ,in April last year via Metal Blade. You can stream the album, watch videos and purchase copies here.

The album was recorded and mastered on 24-track analog tape and has never been digitized from recording to pressing. Also, fans will recognize Tippins from NWOBHM legend Satan.