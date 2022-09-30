TANKARD - Pavlov's Dawgs Album Released Today; "Diary Of A Nihilist" Lyric Video Streaming

Even after 40 steamy, liver-destroying, gut-stretching years in the name of heavy metal, the Tankard beer train is unstoppable. Just in time for the celebrations of their 40th anniversary, Tankard release their new album, Pavlov's Dawgs, today; their 18th album and debut for the new label Reaper Entertainment.

To celebrate the day, the band has unleashed a lyric video for the new single "Diary Of A Nihilist". CHeck it out below.

Vocalist Andreas "Gerre" Geremia: "Finally the time has come: Today our 18th studio album Pavlov`s Dawgs! Our new record company, Reaper Entertainment, spared no expense or effort to release today's fourth single 'Diary Of A Nihilist' in the form of a lyric video! We are extremely excited to see how you like the new disc and hope to see you on tour soon!"

The taps are polished, the Freibier is flowing, and Tankard are finally back to what they do best five long years after their last studio album: Thrashing madly, drinking thirstily, and ever so cleverly intertwining metal, humor, and sarcastic social commentary into one big raucous ball of entertainment.

Pavlov's Dawgs, which was recorded and produced at Gernhard Studio Troisdorf together with producer Martin Buchwalter, is available on CD, vinyl in various color variants, limited earbook with previously unreleased pictures from the last 40 years of Tankard, and as a limited box set which includes two demos on cassette.

Find pre-orders here.

Tracklisting:

“Pavlov’s Dawg”

“Ex-Fluencer”

“Beerbarians”

“Diary Of A Nihilist”

“Veins Of Terra”

“Momento”

“Metal Cash Machine”

“Dark Self Intruder”

“Lockdown Forever”

“On The Day I Die”

"Lockdown Forever" video:

"Ex-Fluencer":

"Beerbarians" lyric video:

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)