TANKARD Reissues Due In October

Reaper Entertainment has announced the October 18 release of Tankard - Reaped CM-Years, featuring three albums on CD and coloured vinyl, and as a CD or vinyl bundle.

Tankwart - Himbeergeist Zum Frühstück:

In 1996, the Hessian metal icons Tankard infiltrated the German pop scene as Tankwart and released their second album under this pseudonym with Himbeergeist Zum Frühstück. Popular German pop songs and "evergreens" are put through the thrash metal mincer and refined with a good dose of punk rock. The result is a snotty, cheeky album that encourages you to sing and dance along without leaving your eyes (or throat) dry. Now that the album is almost 30 years old and has not been available on CD or vinyl for years, Reaper Entertainment has given the classic a complete facelift. The album was remastered at Pearlsound Studios and given new artwork by Kai Brockschmidt, which now shows the real gas station attendant in front of his pump for the first time.

Tankard - Disco Destroyer:

In 1998, Frankfurt thrash metal icons Tankard released another cult album. Defiant to the core, they declared war on all sissies and non-alcoholic beer drinkers on their self-explanatory Disco Destroyer. The immortal slogan "From Frankfurt to Frisco we destroy every disco" joins equally iconic partisan poetry such as "Are you tired of bands that look better than your girlfriend?" or "At war with breakdancers", directed at Venom's "At War With Satan", which even Metallica laughed their heads off when they read it on a poster somewhere. Now that the album has been around for over a quarter of a century and has not been available on CD or vinyl for years, Reaper Entertainment has given the classic a complete facelift. The album was remastered at Pearlsound Studios and given a new artwork by Kai Brockschmidt, on which the Tankard Alien, the band's popular mascot, also celebrates a resurrection

Tankard - Kings Of Beer:

In 2000, Tankard released their ninth and defining album Kings Of Beer, which would also become responsible for the band's nickname. It was also the beginning of a new era: Andi Gutjahr not only joined the band as a new guitarist (replacing founding member Bulgaropulos), but also as a new songwriter who shaped and developed the sound of the thrash metal legends. Now that the 25th anniversary is just around the corner and the album has not been available on CD and vinyl for years, Reaper Entertainment has given the classic a complete facelift. The album has been remastered at Pearlsound Studios and has been given new artwork by Kai Brockschmidt, which pays tribute to the deceased original cover model "Bomber", who was a very good friend of the band, and shows him in heaven.