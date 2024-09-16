TARJA Announces Dark Christmas Tour 2024 For Czech Republic

Former Nightwish vocalist turned solo artist Tarja Turunen's camp has checked in with the following update:

"Czech Republic! We are thrilled to announce these Dark Christmas Tour 2024 dates!Join Tarja and the Bohuslava Martinů Zlín Philharmonic for an unforgettable December."

Dates are as follows:

December

14 - Olomouc - Flora

15 - Ostrava - Gong

16 - Zlín - Kongresové Centrum

18 - Plzeň - Synagoga*

19 - Praha - Hybernia

*Plzeň concert without the Bohuslava Martinů Zlín Philharmonic

What Lies Beneath is the second rock studio album by Tarja. Originally released in 2010, the best-seller is a true fan favourite and one of her most successful releases to date.

Considered a classic and must-have for both fans and critics, it includes timeless Tarja hits like "Until My Last Breath," "I Feel Immortal," and "Falling Awake."

This year, the album was reissued as 2CD Special Edition and, for the first time, as heavyweight 2LP vinyl (Gatefold, 180g, black). Both formats feature a beautifully restored artwork and all tracks were remastered at Sterling Sound for superb sound quality for the ultimate 2024 What Lies Beneath experience.

In this new retrospective video, Tarja discusses What Lies Beneath:

The 2CD Special Edition includes the 14 original album tracks and a special bonus CD including alternative versions, single edits, and remixes - for the first time all combined on this Bonus CD. It also includes "The Good Die Young" performed by the Scorpions and Tarja, originally included as bonus track on 2010s Limited Dreamers Box Set.

Very few copies of the 2010 Limited Dreamers Box Set are still available via Tarja's official web shop here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Anteroom Of Death" (Feat. Van Canto)

"Until My Last Breath"

"Naiad" (Feat. Marzy Nyman)

"Dark Star" (Feat. Phil Labonte)

"Underneath"

"Little Lies"

"Still Of The Night" (Feat. Toni + Timo Turunen)

"Rivers Of Lust"

"In For A Kill"

"I Feel Immortal"

"We Are"

"Falling Awake" (Feat. Joe Satriani)

"The Archives Of Lost Dreams"

"Crimson Deep"

CD2:

"Dark Star" — Tarja Vocal Version

"Montañas de Silencio"

"If You Believe"

"The Crying Moon"

"Underneath" — Orchestral Version

"I Feel Immortal" — Single Version

"Falling Awake" (Feat. Jason Hook)

"The Good Die Young" (Perf. by Scorpions + Tarja)

"Naiad" — Instrumental Extended Version

"Underneath" (Feat. Jyrki Linnankivi) *

"If You Believe" — Piano Version

"Falling Awake" (Feat. Julian Barret)

"Underneath" — Radio Version

"I Feel Immortal" — Radio Remix

"Until My Last Breath" — Single Version

* First physical release