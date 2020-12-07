TARJA Announces Live Instagram Chat With NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN

This Tuesday, December 8th former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen will chat via Instagram with current Nightwish singer Floor Jansen starting at 19:30 CET (1:30pm EST / 10:30am PST). Go to Tarja's Instagram page here.

Tarja will perform two special “Christmas Together” shows on December 11 and December 12, which will be streamed worldwide live. Tickets are on sale here.

Tarja comments: “More than ever, in these awkward times, we need to get together. There are restrictions that are not letting us do it like we used to. I want to share the love I have for performing Christmas songs with you and by doing that, feel you closer. The worldwide live stream concerts with keyboard player Maria Ilmoniemi, cellist Max Lilja and guitarist Alex Scholpp will give me the chance to ‘visit you wherever you are.’ I have been doing Christmas shows since 2004 and it has become a tradition, but this year you will be able to explore my vision of Christmas with me from your home. I am truly happy about it. I am one of those who do not appreciate the over happy, commercial Christmas spirit and music.

“We will perform some of the most beloved Christmas classics and also my favorite Finnish ones in a very intimate setting. In my concerts, you will definitely find a dark atmosphere and completely unexpected arrangements for the known carols. Let my music help you to find peace of mind this Christmas.”

Tarja is officially starting the festive season with her live album Christmas Together: Live At Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019, out now via earMUSIC. Order it here.

Tarja utilizes her classically-trained voice and meshes it with darker, gothic influences. Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra, the successful Finnish solo artist puts a sinister spin on traditional holiday songs.

The album was produced by Tarja, the American Emmy Award-winning film score composer Jim Dooley and British producer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Pearl Jam, U2, David Bowie, and The Cure, among others, who also mixed the album at 62’ Studio in Texas. The album was mastered at Sterling Sound in NY City.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

"Together"

"We Three Kings"

"Deck the Halls"

"Pie Jesu"

"Amazing Grace"

"O Tannenbaum"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"Feliz Navidad"

"What Child Is This"

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

"Sublime Gracia"

"Ô viens, Ô viens, Emmanuel"

"O Christmas Tree"

"Feliz Navidad" (Barbuda Relief and Recovery Charity Version)

CD 2 (Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019)

"Sydämeeni Joulun Teen"

"What Child Is This"

"Tonttu"

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

"Varpunen Jouluaamuna"

"You Would Have Loved This"

"Ave Maria" (Paolo Tosti)

"Ave Maria" (Michael Hoppé)

"Ave Maria" (Giulio Caccini)

"Ave Maria" (Tarja Turunen)

"Together"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"The Christmas Song"

"Walking in the Air"

"Silent Night"

"Together" (Live at Hradec Králové 2019):