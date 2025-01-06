TARJA Debuts Official "Never Enough" Video From Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest

Tarja has released the official video for "Never Enough", from her recently released Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest, available via earMUSIC. Watch below:

On June 19, 2016, Tarja delivered a captivating performance at Hellfest, one of Europe's largest and most prestigious metal festivals held in Clisson, France. Her powerful blend of operatic vocals and heavy metal instrumentation enthralled the audience, making her performance one of the festival's highlights. The setlist featured a carefully curated mix of her solo work and iconic Nightwish songs.

Opening with “No Bitter End” from her 2016 album, The Shadow Self, Tarja set the tone for an evening of intensity and emotion. Her dynamic stage presence and dramatic musical arrangements created an unforgettable experience, solidifying her status as one of metal's greatest female singers.

Experience the raw energy and powerful emotion of Tarja Turunen's unforgettable performance at Hellfest 2016. Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest is available as a Ltd. 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition, CD Digipak in LP-replica design and on Digital. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"No Bitter End"

"Never Enough"

"Ciaran's Well"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Supremacy"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Tutankhamen / Ever"

"Tutankhamen" / "Ever Dream" / "The Riddler" / "Slaying The Dreamer" (Nightwish Medley)

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"

"Victim Of Ritual" video:

"Tutankhamen" / "Ever Dream" / "The Riddler" / "Slaying The Dreamer" (Nightwish Medley) video:

"No Bitter End" video:

"Ciaran's Well" video:

"Supremacy" video: