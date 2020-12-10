TARJA's Live Instagram Chat With NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Streaming

On Tuesday, December 8th former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen held a live Instagram chat with current Nightwish singer Floor Jansen. The chat can be viewed below; it begins at the 9:40 mark.

Jansen recently checked in with a new video from lockdown, along with the following message:

"Picking 'Alone' from Heart as my second cover on YouTube felt like the right decision. I have performed this song with Nightwish, After Forever and even at the Christmas Metal Symphony! So when I saw many of you requesting this song, I got to work! Hope you enjoy it! Music by Joost van den Broek."