TARJA Shares "Ciaran's Well" Single And Video From Upcoming Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest Release

Today, Tarja releases the second single "Ciaran's Well", taken from her upcoming live series release Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest. The full album will be available on December 6 via earMUSIC.

Originally released on Tarja's debut album My Winter Storm, this version of "Ciaran's Well", recorded at Hellfest 2016, is an electrifying performance that showcases her commanding stage presence and vocal power. The song’s dark, mystical atmosphere is heightened in a live setting, with the intense energy of the band and the raw emotion in Tarja's voice captivating the audience.



On June 19, 2016, Tarja delivered a captivating performance at Hellfest, one of Europe's largest and most prestigious metal festivals held in Clisson, France. Her powerful blend of operatic vocals and heavy metal instrumentation enthralled the audience, making her performance one of the festival's highlights. The setlist featured a carefully curated mix of her solo work and iconic Nightwish songs.

Opening with “No Bitter End” from her 2016 album, The Shadow Self, Tarja set the tone for an evening of intensity and emotion. Her dynamic stage presence and dramatic musical arrangements created an unforgettable experience, solidifying her status as one of metal's greatest female singers.

Experience the raw energy and powerful emotion of Tarja Turunen's unforgettable performance at Hellfest 2016. Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest will be released as a Ltd. 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition, CD Digipak in LP-replica design and on Digital. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"No Bitter End"

"Never Enough"

"Ciaran's Well"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Supremacy"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Tutankhamen / Ever"

"Dream + The Riddler + Slaying The Dreamer (Nightwish Medley)"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"

"Supremacy" (Live At Hellfest)