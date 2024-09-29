TARJA TURUNEN And MARKO HIETALA Perform NIGHTWISH Classics "Planet Hell" and "Wish I Had An Angel" In Pratteln; Fan-Filmed Video

On September 25th, former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen performed at the Z7 in Pratteln, Switzerland. During the set she and former Nightwish bandmate Marko Hietala (bass, vocals) the band's classic tracks "Planet Hell" and "Wish I Had An Angel". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Both songs are taken from the 2004 Nightwish album, Once.

Hietala recently released a mesmerizing new single, "Frankenstein’s Wife", a tragic love song that blends dark humor with haunting melodies. Released today, this rock hymn is a journey into the gothic world of a mad scientist's desperate attempt to reanimate the love of his life.

With its Tim Burton-like gothic qualities, "Frankenstein’s Wife" is both eerie and enchanting. The song showcases Marko’s signature storytelling, combining a great guitar riff and haunting keyboards that build into a chorus you can’t help but sing along to.

Hietala comments: "I like to write my romance mixed with insanity and splatter. What it tells about me is anyone’s guess, but it sure is a classic combo for legends. Hope you like the song too!"

Producer and guitarist Tuomas Wäinölä adds: "Production-wise ”Frank” includes some personal favorite moments catching the vibe of the great Alice Cooper albums Trash and Hey Stoopid. I love that theatrical arena rock sound with broad tempos, big guitar riffs and synths, and some gang backing vocals."

The music video, premiering alongside the single, brings this darkly romantic tale to life in a visually stunning way, adding layers of depth to an already unforgettable song.

Out now on all digital streaming platforms here, a music video for the song, directed by Ville Lipiäinen, can be viewed below: