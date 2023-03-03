TARJA TURUNEN & TORSTEN STENZEL's OUTLANDERS Share New Track "Echoes" Feat. JENNIFER BATTEN; Audio

The new single from Outlanders (Tarja Turunen and Torsten Stenzel), "Echoes", featuring Jennifer Batten has arrived. Listen here, and below.

Inspired by the love for Africa and its people, "Echoes" is a tribute to this beautiful land. The emotional lyrics are wrapped in Tarja's vocals.

"Echoes" is the seventh of eight singles and is available as a limited edition 7" vinyl exclusively at Tarja's online store and digitally at earMUSIC.

Side A:

"Echoes" (Feat. Jennifer Batten)

Side B:

"Echoes" (Original Demo 2008)