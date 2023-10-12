TAZ Debut "No Relation" Lyric Video

Taz have released a lyric video for their new track, "No Relation", taken from their Eonian Records release, Shipwrecked, Vol. 2.

"No Relation" was recorded as part of a demo deal for Warner Bros. produced by Rob Cavallo (Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, Green Day), a future multi-Grammy Award winner and engineered by Magic A. Moreno (Eric Clapton, David Lee Roth, Phil Collins).

Watch the lyric video for "No Relation" below, and stream or download Shipwrecked Vol. 2 here.

Kent, singer of Taz states, “Among those interested in Taz at the time was producer Rob Cavallo, who would eventually become one of the top-selling producers in the world working with Green Day, Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, and other huge bands. His father, Bob Cavallo, worked in the music industry as a band manager with groups such as Prince and Little Feat, but at the time Rob was fresh-faced and barely out of school.”

"Rob was great; he loved what we were doing and worked with us on several tunes," Ethan, Taz guitarist said. "Very talented guy, even back then. I recall walking into their home and seeing all the gold and platinum records all over the house. We would spend time together in his room and work on songs. I think we might have been his first band. He got us a demo deal with Warner Bros. We also recorded with big-time engineer Magic A. Moreno (Steve Vai, David Lee Roth) with Rob producing. We thought this was going to be it. Unfortunately, Warner ended up passing. Thankfully we had this session on DAT and could ultimately release the crowd favorite “No Relation” and the rest of the Warner Bros. sessions all these years later."

Shipwrecked, Vol. 2 tracklisting:

"Shipwrecked" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"No Relation" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Desert Dog Night" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Father McGee" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Arizona River" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Day In, Day Out (Keep the Faith)" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Lady Conniver" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Where The Angels Play" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Sink Or Swim" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Day Of The Dog" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Luvin' Girl" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Dogtown" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Easy Come Easy Go" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Let It Rain" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Round, Round, Round" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Shoot Your Steam" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Cover Me In Roses" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"L.A. Danger Zone" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"No Relation" lyric video:

"Shipwrecked" lyric video:

Shipwrecked, Vol. 2 credits:

1 - 4 Recorded at Take One Studio, Burbank, CA

Produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac)

Engineered by Magic A. Moreno (Eric Clapton, David Lee Roth, Steve Vai)

5 - 12 Recorded at Downtown Rehearsal, Los Angeles, CA

Produced & engineered by Taz.

13 - 16, Recorded live at the Whisky a Go Go, Hollywood, CA

Track 17, Recorded live at Sasch, Studio City, CA

Track 18, Recorded live at Gazzarri's, West Hollywood, CA

Mastered by: Anthony Focx @ A. Focx Productions, Nashville, TN

The Players:

Kent “K.K.” Kleven on vocals

Ethan Gladstone & Rick Berry on guitars

Chris Roy on bass

Kenny Pierce & Joey Carallo on drums

About Taz:

Originally formed in 1983, Taz started out in Orange County as Maniac Thrust. Founding members, singer/songwriter Kent Kleven and guitarist/songwriter Ethan Gladstone had known each other since elementary school, forming their first musical project together while attending junior high. In 1985, the band changed their name to Taz while adding new bassist Chris Roy, a high school friend of Ethan’s, and drummer Kenny Pierce. A few years later, added guitarist Rick Berry who was also childhood friends with Kent and Ethan. In 1990, just before heading to Japan, Taz would bring in the final addition to the band, Florida native drummer Joey Carallo. Throughout their career, Taz played at every well-known venue throughout Orange County, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and even Phoenix, but called Hollywood, CA, their home. Taz soon became one of Southern California's top-drawing original Hard Rock bands, headlining most every night. The band quickly made a name for themselves with their high-energy live performances and catchy songwriting skills, combining pop, funk, alternative, metal, and glam. Taz had also become regulars in numerous well-known publications. Taz was a big draw, and fans were lining up. Taz had formed one of the hottest bands to hit the scene in years.