TEACH KIDS MUSIC ALL STAR BAND Cover IRON MAIDEN And AC/DC With Help From Peavey; Video

Summer is here and that means band camps, music classes, recitals, and concerts. When a kid has access to great gear, exceptional things happen. When a group of exceptional kids gets its hands on everything needed to play along with an opportunity to perform, the world becomes a better place. Such was the case at this year’s NAMM Show when the Teach Kids Music All Star Band got a chance to strut their stuff on a major stage armed with a musical arsenal provided by Peavey®.

Teach Kids Music is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help underprivileged children that have a passion for music achieve their goal and learn how to play an instrument. Peavey Electronics works with TKM to provide backline equipment to community centers to run TKM Open Mic Nights. These nights are hosted by local music schools allowing children to highlight their skills and meet other musicians with common interests. TKM staff and volunteers work continuously to create events and spread music to children around the world. Playing an instrument has been proven to help children excel academically and once a child gets their first positive musical experience, it ignites a fire!

This past winter, TKM founder John McCarthy selected a group of all-star students to travel to and perform at the musical instrument industry’s largest trade event, the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. Attendees were not disappointed. The students performed a number of popular tunes including Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper” and ACDC’s “TNT”. Watch below.

In addition to multiple performances within the showroom floor, the all-star band also performed outside on the mainstage for the ultimate rock n roll experience.

To learn more about the Teach Kids Music program, head here. To learn more about Peavey, head here.