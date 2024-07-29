TED NUGENT Closes Out York State Fair 2024; Video

Ted Nugent closed out the 2024 York State Fair, which took place July 19 - 28 in York, Pennsylvania. Ted performed on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Sunday, July 28. Fan-filmed video from the concert can be viewed below.

Nugent's setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Klstrphnky"

"The Star-Spangled Banner" (John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover)

"Gonzo"

"Dog Eat Dog"

"Free-For-All"

"Wang Dang Sweet Poontang"

"Crave"

"American Campfire"

"Come And Take It"

"My Girl" (The Temptations cover)

"Hey Baby"

"Good Friends And A Bottle Of Wine" (with "Home Bound", "Free Flight", "Earthtones", "Winterspring Summerfall" snippets)

"Fred Bear"

"Cat Scratch Fever"

"Stranglehold"

"The Great White Buffalo" (Ted Nugent & The Amboy Dukes cover)