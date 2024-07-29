TED NUGENT Closes Out York State Fair 2024; Video
July 29, 2024, 31 minutes ago
Ted Nugent closed out the 2024 York State Fair, which took place July 19 - 28 in York, Pennsylvania. Ted performed on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Sunday, July 28. Fan-filmed video from the concert can be viewed below.
Nugent's setlist (as per Setlist.fm):
"Klstrphnky"
"The Star-Spangled Banner" (John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover)
"Gonzo"
"Dog Eat Dog"
"Free-For-All"
"Wang Dang Sweet Poontang"
"Crave"
"American Campfire"
"Come And Take It"
"My Girl" (The Temptations cover)
"Hey Baby"
"Good Friends And A Bottle Of Wine" (with "Home Bound", "Free Flight", "Earthtones", "Winterspring Summerfall" snippets)
"Fred Bear"
"Cat Scratch Fever"
"Stranglehold"
"The Great White Buffalo" (Ted Nugent & The Amboy Dukes cover)