TED NUGENT Guests On Streaming For Vengeance Today!

Join us later today (3:33 PM EST) as the legendary Ted Nugent guests on Streaming For Vengeance to talk about The Ted Nugent Guns, Guitars & Hot Rod Cars Auction, which is taking place this weekend at Tucker Hall in Waco, Texas. You can watch/listen Streaming For Vengeance on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more information about Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.

Featuring over 400 items from the personal collection of Ted Nugent. A fine collection of custom Ted Nugent guns, & personal carry guns, a fine collection of rare, prototype, & one of a kind guitars from Ted Nugent’s personal collection: 1958 Gibson Les Paul, 1959 Gibson Les Paul, 1956 Fender Strat, Black Gibson Byrdland, Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul, early Paul Reed Smith prototype & one of a kind Ted Nugent guitars, rare custom guitars, Ted’s vintage touring equipment including his entire back line, pyrotechnic stage guns, tour used speaker cabinets, concert equipment & stage decor, fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco, custom 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger, over 200 of Ted’s personal firearms featuring custom Ted Nugent guns, presentation guns, Ted Nugent ammo, vast selection of Ted’s personal archery equipment, memorabilia & more. All personally owned by Ted & covered with Nugent mojo.

More information at BurleyAuction.com.

(Photo credit above: Brown Photography)