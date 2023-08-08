TED NUGENT – “I Didn’t Invent Piss And Vinegar, But I Perfected It”

Ted Nugent guested on the Drew And Mike Show ahead of his August 11 concert at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights as part of his Adios Mofos ’23 Tour. The Motor City Madman discussed the tour, his past shows in Detroit, and how he “didn’t invent piss and vinegar,” but “perfected it” when writing raucous rock ‘n’ roll in the ‘70s.

Nugent launched his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23, on July 12 at Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, Florida. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK