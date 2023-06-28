TED NUGENT - "I'm Not Crazy Man, I'm One Of The Greatest Guys I Know"; Rare 1980 Video Interview From Toronto's The New Music Unearthed

Ted Nugent has shared another rare video interview, this time from 1980 when he sat down with host J.D. Roberts (now known as John David Roberts, the Canadian-American television journalist currently working for the Fox News Channel) for Toronto's The New Music. Watch below:

Dates for Ted Nugent's Adios Mofo '23 Tour, with support from Hillbilly Vegas, are listed below. The tour will kick off on July 13 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL and conclude on August 20 at Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK.

Adios Mofo'23 tour dates

July

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach, FL

18 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - New Barn Theater - Mt. Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

29 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

30 - RiverPark Center - Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Freedom Hill Ampitheater - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

14 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - Lexington Village Theatre - Lexington, MI

16 - Lexington Village Theatre - Lexington, MI

18 - Ford Arena (Ford Park) - Beaumont, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK