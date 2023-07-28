TED NUGENT Responds To The Nightly Nuge Being Removed From Vimeo - "We Are Censored And We Are Thrown Off Global Platforms Because I Speak Truth, Logic And Common Sense"

Veteran rocker Ted Nugent launched his YouTube channel, The Nightly Nuge, just over a year ago and it has grown steadily ever since without spending a dime on promotion. Last week, Vimeo pulled the plug the account. In the latest installment, Nugent shares his experiences and explains why some news / opinion shows never get cancelled.

Nugent: "There is no First Amendment; it's all censored. Even Fox News, since they got rid of the greatest commenter, the greatest truth, logic and common sense I have ever seen in the media in my lifetime, the great Tucker Carlson. I mean, this guy was a lightning bolt of truth logic and common sense, and even Fox News threw him out. And you can see that censorship is now alive and well. It's controlled, it's a defanged and declawed, it's made genteel and - I hate to use the term, 'cause it's so offensive - politically correct and avoiding the shadow banning of the cancel culture, all these new term terminologies. But, yes, here at The Nightly Nuge, we are censored and we are thrown off global platforms because I speak truth, logic and common sense and I have unlimited evidence to support everything I say."

Nugent launched his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23, last night (July 12) at Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, Florida.

Nugent recently shared the video below, stating, "Last night was a sonic spiritual bombast baptism by fire! No fun at all! AdiosMofo23 has official begun! Orlando Hard Rock tonight! Who’s comin?!"

Nugent performed the following setlist:

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

"Gonzo"

"Stormtroopin'"

"Paralyzed"

"Free-For-All

"Snakeskin Cowboy"

"Johnny B. Goode"

"Wang Dang Sweet Poontang"

"Come And Take It"

"American Campfire"

"Hey Baby"

"Good Friends And A Bottle Of Wine"

"Fred Bear"

"Cat Scratch Fever"

"Stranglehold"

"Great White Buffalo"

Ted Nugent's tour dates are listed below:

July

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 - RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK