TED NUGENT Rocks Out With SAMY HAGAR At Ted's Texas Ranch; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Ted Nugent invites Sammy Hagar to his massive ranch in Waco, Texas, where the two of them play some music together before going on a wild ride in Ted's Bronco.

Nugent and his gritty guitar appear on a song produced by none other than Ted's son Rocco for a 2024 patriot summer anthem, "Who Shot Trump". You can find the clean and explicit versions both on all streaming platforms. Listen below.