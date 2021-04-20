TED NUGENT Tests Positive For COVID-19 - "Everybody Told Me That I Should Not Announce This"

In a Facebook live stream yesterday (Monday, April 19), Ted Nugent revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Said Nugent: "I've got an announcement to make, and everybody told me that I should not announce this. I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying, I mean, just a clusterfuck."

Ted continued: "I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit. Actually, it's the only thing I don't have is the shit. Boy, I've got a stuffed up head, body aches, my God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days, bu I did, I crawled. So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today."

Hear the rest of Nugent's message below. He also had more to say later on Monday via his Spirit Campfire internet program, also available below.

