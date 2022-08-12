TED NUGENT - "When EDDIE VAN HALEN Became Clean And Sober, Guess Who His First Phone Call Was?"

Van Halen News Desk is reporting that Ted Nugent reflected on his friendship with Eddie Van Halen during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation on Thursday (August 11).

"What a great man he was," Nugent told host Eddie Trunk. "What a force to reckon with, how he enriched our lives with his musical genius."

Nugent also took the opportunity to clear the air regarding claims that Nugent was envious of Eddie.

"Let me clarify, in case Howard Stern, his lying punks are listening," Nugent said. "Because they made up a dirty fucking lie on 'The Howard Stern Show', that I was jealous of Eddie and that we had a contention because of the way we played guitar. What a bunch of fucking liars. Eddie and I were dear friends. When Eddie became clean and sober, guess who his first phone call was. To me. Because I lovingly prodded him to get the drugs and alcohol and tobacco out of his life. I did it in a loving way, and he was resistant, as most people are, but we had a wonderful relationship."

