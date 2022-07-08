TEETHGRINDER - New Single / Visualizer "Our Failing Species" Available

Teethgrinder from the Netherlands have always looked in disbelief at what mankind is doing to itself and the planet it lives on. Disgust, revulsion, suffering and despair - it's emotions like these that serve as the creative driving force behind the songwriting of the band from Zwolle.

The quartet packs all its rage and aggression into songs that reflect exactly that. The aptly titled Dystopia - the band's third album through Lifeforce Records - develops uncomfortably, radically and musically destructive. And it does so in a different yet agile, always threatening way. In view of song titles like "Birthed Into Suffering", "Disgrace", "Blood Ritual", "Our Failing Species" or "Worthless", it can't be any other way.

As on the two predecessors Misanthropy (2015) and Nihilism (2016), Teethgrinder rely on a sound base between grindcore and death metal. Elements from crust, hardcore and black metal round out the stylistic spectrum of the Dutchmen.

Check out the new single "Our Failing Species" below. It is available on all digital platforms here.