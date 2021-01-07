TEMPERANCE Release "Making Of" Video For Upcoming Melodies Of Green And Blue EP

Maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal, Temperance, are back one year after the release of their vibrant album, Viridian, with an acoustic gift to their fans. Temperance will release their acoustic EP, Melodies Of Green And Blue, on February 19 - including two brand new songs, "Evelyn" and "Paint The World". On top, Temperance presents six songs off Viridian in a new acoustic style, showing the versatile facets of the symphonic metal band.

Today, the band take you behind the scenes of the upcoming EP with this new "making of" video:

Singer Michele Guaitoli comments on the Melodies Of Green And Blue EP: "We’ve been talking about recording some acoustic versions of our tracks for a long time, as we all love the intimate and emotional feeling that this particular style can offer to any tracks. If you think of it, this is how most of our songs are composed: it’s Marco on his guitar or me on the piano. Everything for us begins in acoustic before going metal. This EP is a little dream come true, as we can finally show the heart of our music in its purest version."

Pre-order Melodies Of Green And Blue here.

Tracklisting:

"Paint the World"

"Evelyn"

"Let It Beat"

"I Am the Fire"

"Nanook"

"Start Another Round"

"My Demons Can't Sleep"

"Gaia"

"Start Another Round" (Acoustic) video:

Temperance is:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano

Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino – Drums

(Photo - Ermes Buttolo)