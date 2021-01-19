TEMPERANCE Release New Acoustic Single & Video "Evelyn"

Maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal, Temperance, have released a brand new song off their upcoming acoustic EP, Melodies Of Green And Blue.

Among six acoustic renditions from Viridian, “Evelyn” is one of two brand new songs off the melodic/symphonic metal outfit’s new acoustic EP. After many years of band history and tours with genre giants like Nightwish, Luca Turilli's Rhapsody and Tarja, Temperance will release Melodies Of Green And Blue on February 19 via Napalm Records.

Right from the start of the song, “Evelyn” sets the tone for a one of a kind acoustic ballad. Alessia Scolletti, Marco Pastorino and Michele Guaitoli each show off their powerful vocal abilities before coming together for the final, cathartic chorus, backed by marvelous acoustic soundscapes.

Watch the Music Video for “Evelyn” (Acoustic) below.

Guitarist & singer Marco Pastorino about “Evelyn”: "I‘ve had that song in my mind for a long time, inspired by Evelyn McHale, the protagonist from one of the most famous photos ever, a girl who died jumping from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building in New York. Evelyn is a sort of journey through her life, doubts, questions without answers, guided by a different song, a different style we‘ve never presented before. Close your eyes and begin to relax into this acoustic world..."

Singer Michele Guaitoli comments on the Melodies Of Green And Blue EP: "We’ve been talking about recording some acoustic versions of our tracks for a long time, as we all love the intimate and emotional feeling that this particular style can offer to any tracks. If you think of it, this is how most of our songs are composed: it’s Marco on his guitar or me on the piano. Everything for us begins in acoustic before going metal. This EP is a little dream come true, as we can finally show the heart of our music in its purest version."

Pre-order Melodies Of Green And Blue here.

Tracklisting:

"Paint the World"

"Evelyn"

"Let It Beat"

"I Am the Fire"

"Nanook"

"Start Another Round"

"My Demons Can't Sleep"

"Gaia"

"Start Another Round" (Acoustic) video:

Temperance is:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano

Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino – Drums

(Photo - Ermes Buttolo)