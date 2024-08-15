TEMPLE OF DREAD Release "Sacrificial Dawn" Lyric Video

Temple Of Dread unchain the brutal track "Sacrificial Dawn" as the next lyric video / single taken from the forthcoming album God Of The Godless, which is scheduled for release on October 4, 2024. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Temple Of Dread comment: "Our second single 'Sacrificial Dawn' is about the Trojan War and about brave warriors who fall victim to the games and intrigues of the gods," guitar shredder Markus Bünnemeyer explains. "Troy... bloody Troy. The song is deliberately kept musically very simple. It is also very groove-driven and rhythmic in places. Once again, our good friend Marc Grewe from AsInHell and formerly Morgoth is supporting us with his vocals. Marc's screams are highly unique, so it is quite remarkable that even for us it's sometimes difficult to make out whether he or Jens is singing. What a brutal dream team!"

God Of The Godless artwork / tracklisting:

“Carnage Ritual”

“Spawn Of Filth”

“Black Scream”

“Sacrificial Dawn”

“God Of The Godless”

“Prophetic Misanthropy”

“Monstrosity Divine”

“Terminal Putrefaction”

“Demise Of Olympus”

“Carnage Ritual” lyric video: