TEN Announces U.K. Live Dates And New Studio Work

UK melodic hard rockers have announced number of UK Live Dates, in support of their recent studio albums Here Be Monsters and Something Wicked This Way Comes. The tour will see them play eight different locations spread out during the summer and early autumn, with the warm up gig taking place in Blackpool’s Waterloo music venue on March 9.

Dates:

March

9 – Blackpool – Waterloo

June

8 – Edinburgh – Bannermans

30 – Stoke – Eleven

July

13 – Manchester – Academy

20 – Cambridge – Portland Arms

27 – Barnsley – Birdwell Venue

August

17 – Grimsby – Yardbirds

September

7 – Nuneaton – Queens Hall

Find ticket information at tenofficial.com.

In addition to the live dates, the band are also proud to announce that they will be entering into another period of intensive recording which will see the birth of not one but two more studio albums, the first of which is expected to be released in late 2024 or early 2025.

All in all, you can expect Ten to be proactive for the foreseeable future.

Ten Lineup:

Gary Hughes - Vocals

Steve Grocott - Guitars

Steve McKenna - Bass

Dann Rosingana - Guitars

Darrel Treece-Birch - Keyboards

Craig Walker- Drums