TEN Announces U.K. Live Dates And New Studio Work
December 10, 2023, 15 minutes ago
UK melodic hard rockers have announced number of UK Live Dates, in support of their recent studio albums Here Be Monsters and Something Wicked This Way Comes. The tour will see them play eight different locations spread out during the summer and early autumn, with the warm up gig taking place in Blackpool’s Waterloo music venue on March 9.
Dates:
March
9 – Blackpool – Waterloo
June
8 – Edinburgh – Bannermans
30 – Stoke – Eleven
July
13 – Manchester – Academy
20 – Cambridge – Portland Arms
27 – Barnsley – Birdwell Venue
August
17 – Grimsby – Yardbirds
September
7 – Nuneaton – Queens Hall
Find ticket information at tenofficial.com.
In addition to the live dates, the band are also proud to announce that they will be entering into another period of intensive recording which will see the birth of not one but two more studio albums, the first of which is expected to be released in late 2024 or early 2025.
All in all, you can expect Ten to be proactive for the foreseeable future.
Ten Lineup:
Gary Hughes - Vocals
Steve Grocott - Guitars
Steve McKenna - Bass
Dann Rosingana - Guitars
Darrel Treece-Birch - Keyboards
Craig Walker- Drums