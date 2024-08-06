Ten Unforgettable BON SCOTT Moments (Video)

Loudwire has shared another compilation video, this time highlighting late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott and ten unforgettable moments in his career.

According to Australia's News.com, iconic AC/DC frontman Bon Scott has been immortalised on a new collectable coin.

Four decades on from Scott's death, the Perth Mint has paid tribute to the Australian rock legend, with the reproduction of his image on a 1oz 99.99 per cent silver proof coin.

The image on the coin – designed by Wade Robinson – is of the rock star shirtless, wearing a denim jacket and cut-off sleeves, and with a microphone in his hand. Scott’s name is inscribed on the coin with the Lion Rampant overlaying it, which the Perth Mint said was an ode to his Scottish heritage.

The Perth Mint’s general manager of minted products Neil Vance said it was an honour to produce a Bon Scott coin, especially because the star spent much of his early life growing up in Perth and Fremantle.

“He was a pioneering figure in the Aussie music scene, and we feel very privileged to have the support of the Scott family in maintaining his legacy here at the Perth Mint.”

Only 5,000 coins are available for purchase. Go to the Perth Mint shop here.

In late 2023, Bon Scott was commemorated with two new official tartans.

The Bon Scott Heritage And Touring Tartans mark 50 years since Scott joined the band in 1974. Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers in Edinburgh were commissioned by Scott’s family in Australia to produce the designs, which "commemorate the life of Ronald Belford 'Bon' Scott."

Scott was born in Kirriemuir, in Angus, in 1946, but moved to Australia as a child. He performed on the rock icons’ first seven albums but died in 1980 aged just 33. The commemorative tartans use colours reflecting Scott’s life including, in The Bon Scott Heritage, blue and white to reflect his Scots heritage and love of denim.

The designs have both now been lodged in the official Scottish Register of Tartans in Edinburgh, ahead of official launch events next year.

Read the complete report from The Edinburgh Reporter here.

Bon Scott Heritage

Bon Scott Touring