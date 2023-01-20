TEN YEARS AFTER - 50th Anniversary Remix Of A Space In Time Album Available On 2CD And 2LP Half-Speed Master; New Lyric Video For Classic Hit "I'd Love To Change The World" Posted

A new 50th Anniversary Remix of British classic rock legends Ten Years After’s A Space In Time album will be available on 2CD and 2LP Half-Speed Master 180g Vinyl on March 17. Pre-order here.

A Space In Time is Ten Years After’s sixth, and best selling album, and was originally released in August 1971. Featuring their most well-known track “I’d Love To Change The World” (new lyric video below), which regularly features in movies and TV shows, saw the band taking a more melodic direction from previous releases and showcased the band at their peak.

This new (delayed) 50th Anniversary edition of the album features a brand new mix by the original producer/engineer, Chris Kimsey (Rolling Stones/Emerson Lake & Palmer/Marillion), using the original 2” multitrack tapes. He has used modern day plug-ins that perfectly emulate and expand upon the original recording. The results are stunning.

The second disc in this set features the original 1971 mix of the album. Both have been mastered and cut at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

This new edition of the album is presented on 180gm black heavyweight vinyl in a gatefold sleeve, and features new sleeve notes by Chris Kimsey, and band members, Ric Lee, Chick Churchill and Leo Lyons. There will also be an indie exclusive clear vinyl variant just for North America. The release is also available in Stereo & Atmos digitally and as a limited edition Blu-ray through SuperDeluxeEdition.com

2CD 50th Anniversary Remix tracklisting:

Disc One (Chris Kimsey 2022 Mix)

"One Of These Days"

"Here They Come"

"I’d Love To Change The World"

"Over The Hill"

"Baby Won’t You Let Me Rock ‘N’ Roll You"

"Once There Was A Time"

"Let The Sky Fall"

"Hard Monkeys"

"I’ve Been There Too"

"Uncle Jam"

