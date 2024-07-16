TENACIOUS D’s KYLE GASS Parts With Agent After Trump Joke Controversy

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass has been dropped by his talent agent, Michael Greene of Greene Talent, following his joke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Rolling Stone can confirm.

“We have parted ways after what happened in Sydney,” Greene said in an email when contacted by Rolling Stone. “Thank you.”

The decision came after Gass’ longtime friend and Tenacious D bandmate, Jack Black, announced that the band would cancel all of its remaining tour dates and pause future creative plans. (A rep for Gass’s management and publicist did not immediately reply to requests for comment.)

The incident occurred during the comedy duo’s recent performance in Sydney, Australia, during which Gass made a birthday wish onstage: “Don’t miss Trump next time.” While video showed attendees responding with laughter, the comment garnered the attention of right-wing politicians in Australia, who proceeded to call for Tenacious D’s deportation.

Black, in his statement, said, “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

