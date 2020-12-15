TERAMAZE Cover SAVAGE GARDEN's "Break Me Shake Me"; Music Video Streaming

Australian progressive metal band, Teramaze, recorded their own version of the Savage Garden hit, "Break Me Shake Me". A video for the song can be found below.

Vocalist Dean Wells states: "Most of our fans know that i am a massive SavageGgarden fan and we thought it would be fun to do our own version of their smash hit ‘Break Me Shake Me’. We wanted to do a respectful homage to the original version, but add the appropriate amount guitar grit and shred that fans would expect from a Teramaze song. We live in such a crazy time that putting something light and fun out felt like the right thing to do. It’s a great track and I really enjoyed singing this one."

Teramaze are:

Dean Wells : Vocals / Guitars

Andrew Cameron : Bass Guitar

Chris Zoupa : Guitar

Nick Ross : Drums