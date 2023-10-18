TERAMAZE Debut New Single “Blemish”

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, has released a new single entitled “Blemish”. A visualizer, created by Wayne Joyner (Dream Theater, Arch Enemy, Alter Bridge), is streaming below.

The band states: "‘Blemish’ is one of those songs that we do that reminds the fans that we will journey to any genre with our writing, simply because we can. We are not only fans of metal and progressive music we also love bands like Alice In Chains and Soundgarden, which we pay homage to with this new track.

“We gave ourselves a challenge, to write this song, record it, mix it and master it in time for our new live CD release in only 5 days. Simple, raw and catchy... We bring you Blemish."

Teramaze will release their new DVD/CD, Live At 170 Russell, on October 27. Watch a video for "Jackie Seth" below, and pre-order the title here.

Says the band: "It was one of those opportunities that fell from the sky gift wrapped for us, all we had to do was seize the moment… As Avatar were making their way to Australia for the first time, an email was sent to us with an offer we couldn’t refuse. A three week notice to prepare a fast paced, high energy set that would ignite our home town crowd. We had such an amazing, top quality team working with us to make this live DVD a reality and we couldn’t be happier to share this long awaited moment with you. To all of you who couldn’t be there with us, we give you our full, uninterrupted live experience. Teramaze at 170 Russell."

Tracklisting:

"From Saviour To Assassin"

"Transhumanist"

"Untide"

"Jackie Seth"

"The Heist"

"Sleeping Man"

"Take Your Shot"

"Battle"

"Jackie Seth" video: