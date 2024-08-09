TERAMAZE Release "Sleeping Man" From New Teracoustic Sessions Volume 1 Album

One of Melbourne's most intriguing progressive metal bands, Teramaze, have shared a new audio clip along with the following message:

"Introducing Teracoustic Sessions Volume 1, the brand-new acoustic album from Teramaze that promises a fresh and intimate listening experience. In this special release, Dean and Nathan have carefully selected nine standout tracks from our extensive catalogue and reimagined them in their purest form. Stripped down to just acoustic guitar and vocals, this collection offers a raw and unembellished take on our music—no frills, no effects, just the essence of Teramaze.

The result is a collection that’s not only a testament to the strength of our songwriting but also something you can enjoy with family and friends who may not be familiar with our usual sound. We're thrilled with how these tracks have come together, and we believe you will be too. Teracoustic Sessions Volume 1 invites you to experience Teramaze like never before, in an intimate and personal way that highlights the beauty and emotion of our music."

Pre-order Teracoustic Sessions / Volume 1 here.

Earlier this year, Teramaze released the video for the new single, "The Will Of Eli", from their 11th full-length album, Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace, out now via Wells Music. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

A message states: "Experience the magic of music with 'The Will Of Eli', brilliantly crafted by the immensely talented Wayne Joyner, who has previously worked with giants like Dream Theater, Sevendust, Alter Bridge! It's not just a music video, it's a visual journey through rhythmic storytelling that entrances and transforms you into an integral part of the melody. This captivating masterpiece has left us completely in awe. Don't miss the chance to embark on this mesmerizing musical voyage today!nA special thanks goes out to our brother Wayne Joyner for putting his heart and soul into our video."

Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace is a concept album that finishes the trilogy of their Halo storyline, following 2015's Her Halo and 2021's Sorella Minore.

Commenting on the album's thematic direction, the band states: "We began with a story of betrayal, love, and wonder told through the album Her Halo. We continued that tale through to a climactic finish with the epic suite Sorella Minore. And now, we have finally brought to you the third instalment of the Halo Saga, to bring the whole story together. We take you not forward in time, but to the very beginning...

“Eli - A Wonderful Fall from Grace takes us to A Place Called Halo, the circus where it all began in the height of it's popularity. Eli, a shipwreck survivor discovers the travelling tented landscape, and becomes the star attraction... but at a terrible price.

“Along with a full length concept album, we finally release the short story that sparked this spell binding concept all those years ago.

“Every story has a beginning, and so is Eli - A Wonderful Fall from Grace."

Tracklisting:

“A Place Called Halo”

“The Will Of Eli”

“Step Right Up”

“I Mantissa”

“Madam Roma”

“Standing Ovation”

“Hands Are Tied”

“A Wonderful Fall From Grace”

"Step Right Up" video:

"Standing Ovation" video:

Teaser: