TERAMAZE Release "To Love, A Tyrant" Live Video

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, have shared the video below, featuring a performance of their track, "To Love, A Tyrant". The footage was provided by Daryl Van Boxtel, filmed in Melbourne, Australia 2023.

Teramaze performed at Barwon Club Hotel in Geelong, Australia on July 22. You can now watch video of the band's full set, recorded by Mick (Vendetta) Kee.

Setlist:

"Battle"

"Sleeping Man"

"Jackie Seth"

"The Heist"

"Navigate In Solitude"

"Shadows" (Tony Paulo on drums)

"And the Beauty They Perceive"

"Her Halo"