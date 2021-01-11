TERMINAL BLISS Share Debut EP Brute Err/ata; Audio

Terminal Bliss (featuring members of Pg. 99, Mammoth Grinder, Suppression and more) share their 10-track chaotic debut EP, Brute Err/ata. Brute Err/ata is available for physical pre-order via Relapse.com here, and on all streaming services here. Physical pre-orders are out February 26. Listen to the EP here, and below.

Terminal Bliss comment: “We couldn’t be more excited for folks to hear Brute Err/ata. This group of songs came together rather quickly. In part because of our decades long relationship to punk and one another. I think for the four of us, this band was just something we’d all been chomping at the bit to do for awhile. Each of us brings a clear creative vision to the songs and we chisel away at them. We did a lot of meticulous work tweaking the sound and the mix until it was as close to what we were thinking as we could get it. We wanted to make the songs as feral and unhinged as possible. Brute Err/ata is just a snapshot of what we’re trying to do and we are already working on newer material.”

Brute Err/ata tracklisting:

"Clean Bill Of Wealth"

"Anthropodmorbid

"Dystopian Buffet"

"The Ominous Hum"

"Small One Time Fee"

"8 Billion People Reported Missing"

"Tumoresque"

"Discarded Wallet"

"March Of The Grieving Droid"

"Hidden Handed Artificial Harassment Experimental Run Amok"

(Photo - Chris Boarts Larson)