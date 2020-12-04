TERMINAL BLISS Sign To Relapse, Share Two New Songs

Relapse announces the signing of Terminal Bliss (featuring members of Pg. 99, Mammoth Grinder, Suppression and more). Terminal Bliss share two new songs "Clean Bill Of Wealth" and "Small One Time Fee" for Bandcamp Friday. Listen and purchase here.

Stay tuned for more information on Terminal Bliss in the near future.

Terminal Bliss comment: “For us, being signed to Relapse is an absolute honor. We’ve all devoured Relapse bands all the way back into the mid 90’s with releases like Neurosis, Benumb, Human Remains, Disrupt, Enemy Soil, Pig Destroyer and on and on. Being very aware of their continuous contribution to extremely heavy and intense music for 3 decades opens the creative floodgates for us to explore some completely “out there” unhinged punk mayhem. We’re thrilled to move forward with Relapse as purveyors of our noise.”

Untitled by TERMINAL BLISS

“The premise is just fast, unrelenting punk rock.” That’s vocalist Chris Taylor talking about Terminal Bliss, the new band featuring his brother and guitarist Mike Taylor, drummer Ryan Parrish and bassist Adam Juresko. With a pedigree that includes Pg. 99 and Pygmy Lush (the Taylors), Darkest Hour and Iron Reagan (Parrish) and City of Caterpillar (Juresko, Parrish) the members of Terminal Bliss are a veritable who’s who of Virginia punk.

“We’ve all orbited each other’s bands forever,” Taylor says. “It’s been going on 20 years since I met Ryan - we used to live together. So we’ve been in and out of each other’s circles forever.”

Inspired by the likes of Born Against, Gauze and Void - not to mention Black Flag, Crass, Negative Approach, Disrupt, Necros, Crossed Out and Disclose - Terminal Bliss conducted their first band practice on January 14th, 2020. Just six weeks and five practices later, they were recording an upcoming full-length debut.

The name Terminal Bliss was born out of the merciless consumerism and environmental destruction that are America’s enduring legacy. “It’s very literal, and very emblematic of us as a culture and a country,” Taylor offers. “Bliss, joy, indulgence at all costs - even if it’s gonna kill us.”

(Photo - Chris Boarts Larson)