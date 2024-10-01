TESTAMENT And Modist Brewing Co. Launch West Coast IPA "Apocalyptic City"

Modist Brewing Company is thrilled to announce their latest beer release, Apocalyptic City, a West Coast IPA brewed in collaboration with thrash metal icons, Testament. This limited-edition brew celebrates the iconic sounds and energy of Testament while delivering a crushable 6% ABV IPA with bursts of bold flavors and intense aroma.

Apocalyptic City is a smooth, medium-bodied IPA that will lay your taste buds to waste with a balanced hop bitterness and bright tropical flavors. Crafted with pale ale malt and Goldpils Vienna malt, and dry-hopped with hand-selected Simcoe, Citra, and Sultana hops, this IPA glows with a pale golden-orange hue. On the palate, drinkers can expect notes of pineapple-orange marmalade, passion fruit, and citrus pine, creating a true thrash-inspired experience.

This collaboration brings together Testament's "Apocalyptic City", a song that captures the chaos and power of the band's music, and Modist's commitment to pushing boundaries in brewing. In addition to the beer’s unique profile, the label features artwork by the talented Mats Engsten and Vic Moya, reflecting Testament's iconic thrash metal aesthetic.

“We’re beyond stoked to team up with one of thrash metal's greatest bands,” said Keigan Knee, Co-Owner and Director of Product Development at Modist. “This beer is a tribute to the raw energy and influence of Testament, and we can’t wait for their fans—and our beer fans—to get a taste of Apocalyptic City.”

Beer Availability:

- Pre-sale: Apocalyptic City is available for pre-sale now exclusively through Halftime Beverage. With shipping to most US states and all countries worldwide, consumers can order 12- or 24-packs of this exclusive release. Shipping begins in early October, but quantities are limited.

- Retail & Taproom Release: Apocalyptic City in cans is available for retail now at the Modist Brewing Taproom, with distribution within the Metro area to select liquor stores starting now.

Stay tuned for more information on upcoming events and special releases connected to Apocalyptic City via Modist Brewing’s social media platforms.

Join Testament on Monday, October 14 at 7 PM for a Meet & Greet / Signing at Park Ave CDs - 2916 Corrine Dr. in Orlando, Florida.

Featuring a Special Q&A with the band and a Testament judged pumpkin carving contest. Bring your killer creations to the shop for a chance to win a prize-pack from Concept Cafes Coffee + Park Ave CDs.

Testament will be signing records along with their latest release Brazen, the official Testament coffee. This coffee is in collaboration with local roasters Concept Cafes & Coterie Coffee Co. and they’ll be on site selling the collectible / limited edition Brazen coffee tin!

Artwork designed by Marina Tsareva/ Head Artist & Design @ Concept Cafes

Are you "Brazen" enough to slurp the sacrifice and be illuminated in the enlightenment?! Testament’s Brazen Coffee explores the true origins of coffee from ancient temple rituals to the fabled lore of venomous miracle elixirs. Brazen is a divine dark roast, sinisterly smooth and brazenly-bodied, the purest form of specialty coffee, tediously roasted to perfection. Brazen makes a diabolical drip, an evil espresso and callous cold brew.

Testament’s Brazen Coffee was roasted especially fresh right before the kick- off of the Klash of the Titans North American 2024 Tour to maximize the most Brazen coffee experience ever!

Testament has released remastered versions of their seminal albums The Legacy and The New Order both digitally and on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records. Both releases + other classic Testament albums are available at Park Ave CDs.

Chuck Billy states, "When The Legacy and The New Order were first recorded we were new and had limited resources to record the albums being a young band. Now, with the remastering, fans will hear the albums in their signature sonic onslaught they were intended to be heard."

Testament are currently on the co-headlining Klash Of The Titans North American tour with Kreator with special guests Possessed. During the tour, the band will perform an “old-school set” celebrating the remastered reissues of their landmark first two albums, The Legacy and The New Order. Remaining dates are listed below.

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield