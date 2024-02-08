TESTAMENT Announce European Summer Festival Tour 2024

San Francisco Bay Area veterans, Testament, have announced The Legacy & The New World Order European summer festival tour.

Frontman Chuck Billy: "We're thrilled to bring 'The Legacy & The New World Order' set to Europe. It's always special to connect with our fans across the globe, and this tour will be no exception. Get ready for a relentless onslaught of thrash metal mayhem!"

Guitarist Eric Peterson: "The European metal scene has been a crucial part of our journey, and we can't wait to share the stage with some incredible bands and create unforgettable memories with our fans."

Get all the info at testamentlegions.com.

Dates:

July

15 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset (with Behemoth)

16 - Uppsala, Sweden - Parksnäckan (with Behemoth)

18 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

19 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry (with Behemoth)

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Summer Stage (with Behemoth, Gaerea)

23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Hádzanárska Hala (with Behemoth, Gaerea)

24 - Tolmin, Slovakia - Tolminator Festival

25 - Novi Sad, Serbia - SKCNS Fabrika

27 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Sofia (with Behemoth, Pestilence)

28 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens (with Behemoth, Pestilence)

31 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August

2 - Roitzschjora, Germany - Full Rewind Festival

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage (with Havok, Spiritworld)

6 - Feldkirch, Austria - Poolbar (with Sylosis, Havok)

7 - Ulm, Germany - Roxy (with Havok, Dust Bolt)

8 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666