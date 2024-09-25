TESTAMENT Announce Free In-Store Meet & Greet Event At Park Ave CDs Orlando
September 25, 2024, 47 minutes ago
Join Testament on Monday, October 14 at 7 PM for a Meet & Greet / Signing at Park Ave CDs - 2916 Corrine Dr. in Orlando, Florida.
Featuring a Special Q&A with the band and a Testament judged pumpkin carving contest. Bring your killer creations to the shop for a chance to win a prize-pack from Concept Cafes Coffee + Park Ave CDs.
Testament will be signing records along with their latest release Brazen, the official Testament coffee. This coffee is in collaboration with local roasters Concept Cafes & Coterie Coffee Co. and they’ll be on site selling the collectible / limited edition Brazen coffee tin!
Are you "Brazen" enough to slurp the sacrifice and be illuminated in the enlightenment?! Testament’s Brazen Coffee explores the true origins of coffee from ancient temple rituals to the fabled lore of venomous miracle elixirs. Brazen is a divine dark roast, sinisterly smooth and brazenly-bodied, the purest form of specialty coffee, tediously roasted to perfection. Brazen makes a diabolical drip, an evil espresso and callous cold brew.
Testament’s Brazen Coffee was roasted especially fresh right before the kick- off of the Klash of the Titans North American 2024 Tour to maximize the most Brazen coffee experience ever!
Testament has released remastered versions of their seminal albums The Legacy and The New Order both digitally and on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records. Both releases + other classic Testament albums are available at Park Ave CDs.
Chuck Billy states, "When The Legacy and The New Order were first recorded we were new and had limited resources to record the albums being a young band. Now, with the remastering, fans will hear the albums in their signature sonic onslaught they were intended to be heard."
Testament are currently on the co-headlining Klash Of The Titans North American tour with Kreator with special guests Possessed. During the tour, the band will perform an “old-school set” celebrating the remastered reissues of their landmark first two albums, The Legacy and The New Order. Remaining dates are listed below.
September
26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
27 - Chicago, IL - Radius
28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History
4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
5 - New Haven, CT - College Street
6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield