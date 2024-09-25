TESTAMENT Announce Free In-Store Meet & Greet Event At Park Ave CDs Orlando

Join Testament on Monday, October 14 at 7 PM for a Meet & Greet / Signing at Park Ave CDs - 2916 Corrine Dr. in Orlando, Florida.

Featuring a Special Q&A with the band and a Testament judged pumpkin carving contest. Bring your killer creations to the shop for a chance to win a prize-pack from Concept Cafes Coffee + Park Ave CDs.

Testament will be signing records along with their latest release Brazen, the official Testament coffee. This coffee is in collaboration with local roasters Concept Cafes & Coterie Coffee Co. and they’ll be on site selling the collectible / limited edition Brazen coffee tin!

Artwork designed by Marina Tsareva/ Head Artist & Design @ Concept Cafes

Are you "Brazen" enough to slurp the sacrifice and be illuminated in the enlightenment?! Testament’s Brazen Coffee explores the true origins of coffee from ancient temple rituals to the fabled lore of venomous miracle elixirs. Brazen is a divine dark roast, sinisterly smooth and brazenly-bodied, the purest form of specialty coffee, tediously roasted to perfection. Brazen makes a diabolical drip, an evil espresso and callous cold brew.

Testament’s Brazen Coffee was roasted especially fresh right before the kick- off of the Klash of the Titans North American 2024 Tour to maximize the most Brazen coffee experience ever!

Testament has released remastered versions of their seminal albums The Legacy and The New Order both digitally and on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records. Both releases + other classic Testament albums are available at Park Ave CDs.

Chuck Billy states, "When The Legacy and The New Order were first recorded we were new and had limited resources to record the albums being a young band. Now, with the remastering, fans will hear the albums in their signature sonic onslaught they were intended to be heard."

Testament are currently on the co-headlining Klash Of The Titans North American tour with Kreator with special guests Possessed. During the tour, the band will perform an “old-school set” celebrating the remastered reissues of their landmark first two albums, The Legacy and The New Order. Remaining dates are listed below.

September

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield