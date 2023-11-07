TESTAMENT / DEATH Bass Legend STEVE Di GIORGIO Demos Ibanez Signature Bass SDGB1; Video

Ibanez Guitar has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

Known as one of the most proficient and prolific bass players in extreme music, Steve Di Giorgio’s range extends out from heavy–thrash-death metal, progressing to the technical side of fusion and the fluid & funky field of jazz. While notably performing in Death and Testament, Steve has also established himself as an in-demand studio musician, as his technical and recognizable bass skills have been carved into over 50 albums in his 30 plus year career. When looking for a reliable bass that could adapt to any gig, Steve has trusted his Ibanez BTB models to do the job. So naturally, when designing a new signature model, Steve leaned heavily on many of the key BTB features as the framework for this bass. The final result is the combination of Ibanez’s modern innovations and Steve’s decades of experience – the SDGB.

