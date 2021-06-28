TESTAMENT, EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL - Nuclear Blast Announces US Leg Of The Bay Strikes Back Tour

Nuclear Blast announces the US leg of The Bay Strikes Back Tour, featuring thrash legends Testament (pictured above), Exodus, and Death Angel. The 30-date trek will kick off on October 6 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA and will make stops in Austin, New York, and Detroit before concluding at The Fox in Oakland on November 27.

Testament's Eric Peterson comments, "Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic! We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release Titans of Creation! Along with our brothers of thrash Exodus and Death Angel! Get your tickets now! Horns up!!!!!"

Exodus' Gary Holt states. "YES!! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the Bay Strikes Back to our own shores with our good friend's Testament and Death Angel! To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!!"

Death Angel comments. "At last the wait is over! We couldn’t be more pleased to announce the continuation of The Bay Strikes Back Tour with our brothers Testament and Exodus! This leg takes us across the United States to bring our brand of Bay Area Thrash to live onstage, coming soon to a theater near you. Join us for a long-overdue release of some serious pent-up energy! We’re gonna blow the roof off these joints! Come be a part of these explosive performances. See you soon!"

General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale on Thursday, July 1 at 10 AM, local time. Before heading out on the tour, Testament will play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia on September 9.

Tour dates:

September

9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Danville, VA **

October

6 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

7 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA ^^

8 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA *

10 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA *

11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM *

14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK *

15 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

16 - Emo's - Austin, TX *

17 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

18 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

20 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

21 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

22 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA *

23 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ *

24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY *

27 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA *

28 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

29 - Madison Theater - Cincinnati, OH

30 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

November

1 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

2 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

4 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

5 - The Forge - Joliet, IL *

7 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

9 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO *

10 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT *

11 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV ^

27 - The Fox - Oakland, CA

^^ - Festival

^ - No Exodus

* - Rescheduled Testament Dates

~ - No Exodus & Death Angel

* Note - Tickets for the rescheduled Testament shows will be honoured.